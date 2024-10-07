Martin Scorsese Addresses Paused Pre-Production on Two Projects: ‘I’m Not Saying Goodbye to Cinema’

Martin Scorsese is far from even thinking about retiring.

The auteur seemingly addressed rumors of him slowing down following the Variety report that his two previously announced projects, “The Life of Jesus” and a Frank Sinatra biopic, have both been shelved.

Scorsese instead unveiled a new documentary about marine archaeology during the 2024 Turin Film Festival, via The Hollywood Reporter, and said that he will still be a tentpole of cinema for as long as he is on this earth.

“I’m not saying goodbye to cinema at all,” Scorsese said. “I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them.”

“The Life of Jesus” was confirmed in January 2024, with Scorsese telling The Los Angeles Times that he co-wrote the adaptation of “Silence” author Shūsaku Endō’s novel with critic and filmmaker Kent Jones. At the time, the project was set to film “later this year” in 2024. The 80-minute, self-funded film was going to be mostly set in the present day and “focus on Jesus’ core teachings in a way that explores the principles but doesn’t proselytize,” as the outlet reported.

The slated Sinatra biopic had a scheduled November 2024 start date, but per Variety, members of the production were notified in mid-August that the November start had been canceled with no rescheduled date. The project was first announced in 2009, but Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were rumored to be cast in 2024.

Scorsese gave more details on his Italy-set marine archaeology documentary while at the Turin Film Festival. The film is based on underwater archaeologist Lisa Briggs’ research project about the Shipwreck of Sicily; the feature is a co-production by Sicily.

As for the state of cinema itself, Scorsese said that there could be more integration of technology in future viewing experiences.

“Maybe one day we’ll experience films through a chip implanted in our heads,” he said. “Imagine ‘Orlando Furioso’ or ‘Hamlet’ in virtual reality. You’d see the Prince of Denmark right in front of you, as if he were real. But no matter the technology, one thing will always matter: Can you communicate something? Can you tell a story? Stories help us understand who we are.”

In the meantime, Scorsese might still direct Apple Original film “The Wager” also starring DiCaprio. Scorsese will also executive produce the “Cape Fear” TV series for Apple TV+ along with Steven Spielberg, plus executive produce Celina Murga’s “The Freshly Cut Grass.”

