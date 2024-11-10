Martin Scorsese Hilariously Narrates Daughter Francesca's Makeup Routine: 'It Looks Like Clown Face'

"My god! She's taking her eye out! My god! Stop that!" the filmmaker exclaims when Francesca curls her eyelashes

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Francesca Scorsese and Martin Scorsese in 2024

Martin Scorsese's next wave of filmmaking could be on TikTok.

The Academy Award-winning director, 81, narrated his daughter Francesca's latest TikTok where she applies makeup in a time-lapse. Martin had lots to say about his daughter's GRWM (get ready with me) process — and made a few jokes along the way.

At the start of the TikTok, Francesca, 24, preps her face and starts with foundation. "It looks like clown face," her dad says, before she moves on to blending. "Patting, great deal of patting going on," the Goodfellas director continues when she starts to use a makeup sponge.

When she moves on to shaping and filling her eyebrows, Martin seems skeptical. "Oh look, she’s darkening them. I don’t know if she needs to do that," he says of her eyebrows. "I shouldn't need to do that."

When she grabs an eyelash curler, he jokingly exclaims, "My god! She's taking her eye out! My god! Stop that!" and calls mascara "terrifying."

At one point, Martin wonders aloud what all the makeup is for, appearing frustrated. "This is what I do every day," Francesca can be heard saying.

He tells his daughter that her "outline is too big" when it comes to her lip liner. As she moves onto her lip gloss, Martin chides, "You can't fool me, that's nail polish."

"You kids are crazy, I swear," he concludes after Francesca finishes her routine.

Franziska Krug/Getty Martin Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese in February 2024

Fans were obsessed with Martin's narration on TikTok. "Seeing martin scorsese on tiktok will literally never get old," someone wrote. "This is the craziest timeline that martin scorsese doing the VO for a GRWM exists lmfao," another commented.

"He’s stressing over the direction of this [TikTok] 😭," a third person said, noting how Martin said the clip started out too fast.

"Your dad's funny, he should make movies," another person joked of Martin's reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.



Rob Kim/Getty Martin Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese in June 2023

This isn’t the first time Martin was part of Francesca’s makeup-related TikToks. In October, she posted a TikTok of herself touching up her dad's makeup with a brush while on set. "POV: you don't have a MUA but you have a daughter,” she wrote, adding, “Daughterly duties.” After Francesca finished her touch-ups, Martin said, “Okay, my dear,” before heading back to work.

Francesca previously quizzed the Killers of the Flower Moon director on modern slang in an October 2023 TikTok. "He low key slayed," she said at the time.