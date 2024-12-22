Martin Short Has A Comedic 'Prescription' For Trump And Friends In 'SNL' Monologue

“Saturday Night Live” host Martin Short slammed Donald Trump and his allies with help from a holiday musical number in the show’s opening monologue this weekend.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star and former “SNL” cast member declared that he had to hurry his monologue along as he referred to his Uber driver who was waiting outside Rockefeller Center.

“And you know how testy Matt Gaetz can get,” said the “SNL” host of the former congressman and Trump’s failed attorney general pick.

Short then gave thanks to his “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels for asking him to host the last episode before the show’s holiday break.

“You know, Lorne and I are very close friends, we’re kind of like Trump and Elon Musk without the sexual tension, you know?” quipped Short of the president-elect and his billionaire ally whose sea of social media posts on the government spending bill negotiations shook Washington this week.

Short, who joined the show’s “Five-Timers Club” this weekend, said five must be his “lucky number” as “Only Murders” has been renewed for a fifth season.

“I own five Cybertrucks. Not to drive, it’s just they’re so beautiful,” said Short, prompting laughs from the audience.

He later offered a musical “solution” for “SNL” cast members’ anxiety as he dished out a satirical musical take on the popular holiday number “We Need a Little Christmas.”

″’Cause you need a new prescription and take it from this crooner, get those meds before they’re outlawed by RFK Jr.,” he said of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic and Trump’s controversialhealthsecretarypick.

Check out more of Short calling for a “drug-induced amnesia regarding the election” in the “SNL” monologue below.

