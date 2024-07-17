Martin Short, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ryan Gosling among Canadians with Emmy noms

Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.

Hamilton's Short has been nominated for his role in "Only Murders in The Building," while Toronto's Woon-A-Tai earned a nod for his role in "Reservation Dogs."

It’s the third time Short has received the nod for portraying Oliver Putnam in the Hulu original, which is available in Canada on Disney Plus and airs on CTV. The series, which also stars fellow acting nominees Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, is headed into its fourth season.

Woon-A-Tai earned his first Emmy nomination for portraying Bear Smallhill, the leader of the Rez Dogs gang in the FX series about Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

Ryan Gosling of London, Ont., was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his stint hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The 76th Emmy Awards are set for Sept. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press