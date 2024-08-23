Martin Short and Meryl Streep Reunite at “Only Murders in the Building ”Season 4 Premiere After Shutting Down Romance Rumors

A rep for Short told PEOPLE in January that the 'Only Murders in the Building' costars are "just very good friends, nothing more" after the pair sparked romance rumors at the Golden Globes

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Meryl Streep and Martin Short had a reunion at the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere.

The costars posed and smiled together at the premiere of the fourth season of the hit Hulu series at the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Streep donned a black and white printed Stella McCartney dress accessorized with a wide belt around her waist. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, Streep served casual chic with slip-on flats and a white clutch.

Short went for a classic look with a black suit and burgundy tie featuring grey designs.



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Meryl Streep and Martin Short

The appearance comes nearly eight months after Short shut down speculation about the nature of his relationship with Streep, who he seemed particularly close to at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

A rep for Short told PEOPLE at the time that the pair are “just very good friends, nothing more,” and the actor later shut down the claims again on Bill Maher’s podcast as he said the two costars are “not a couple, we are just very close friends.”

In May, Short addressed the interest in his relationship with Streep — who PEOPLE confirmed in October had separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, six years ago: “It’s always interesting. Show business relationships and spec.”

As for whether he feels weird being asked about it, he responded, “No,” adding, “She's fabulous. There's no one who doesn't adore her.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Despite denying the romance, Short said he found himself a bit more nervous heading to set than usual when the Mamma Mia! star joined OMITB for season 3.

“I remember driving to work and thought, ‘Gee, this is odd. I'm a little bit [nervous]. Oh, of course! I'm going to do a two-person scene with Meryl.’ ”

However, his nerves quickly dissipated. “It’s a very, very, very loose, fun-filled set,” he shared. “I think everyone has the same review of that working on the show — that it's really fun and loose — and that's kind of the philosophy of Steve, the way he's always worked, and so is Selena [Gomez].”

“Everyone works in joy and happiness, because we’re lucky people," he added.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu.



