Martin Truex Jr, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin & Kyle Busch On The NASCAR Championship
Every year, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs feature the sixteen drivers that have earned the right to compete for the championship. The playoffs consist of 10 races, with the first nine broken into three legs with three races apiece. Eventually it comes down to a final four who race for the title at Homestead. BUILD hosts top drivers Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch to talk about the champion race.