Martine McCutcheon makes ultra-rare comment about Hugh Grant following shock split from husband Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon shocked fans when she announced she and her husband of 12 years, Jack McManus, are getting a divorce.

Despite the life-changing news, the mum-of-one has been keeping her spirits high as she is currently enjoying a Marbella getaway with her nine-year-old son Rafferty, as well as sharing positive selfies and quotes on Instagram.

Martine revealed she and Hugh have remained close friends since the film (Dave Benett)

On Friday, Martine even made an ultra-rare comment about starring alongside Hugh Grant in Love Actually after a follower confessed they were watching the iconic film despite it not being anywhere near Christmas.

Re-sharing the snap, Martine penned: "Never too early for this feel-good film! I still pinch myself that I did this film and had Hugh starring as my leading man! Dreams do come true!"

Martine told Virgin Radio back in 2022 that the pair have remained friends since filming. "I was invited to his birthday party…We're in touch,” she told the publication. "He's really happy and seems really content. In all the time I've known him, he seems really happy."

The actress has credited her friends for their love and support and is with her nearest and dearest while abroad with Rafferty, who has definitely been keeping his mother's spirits high.

Rafferty gave his mum a beautiful necklace (Instagram)

On Thursday, ahead of the news, Martine shared a candid photo of a beautiful diamond necklace that was a gift from her adorable son.

The special accessory has two diamonds—one shaped like a square, the other like a teardrop—connected on a dainty silver chain.

Martine and Rafferty are currently on holiday in Marbella (Instagram)

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I love my moi et toi necklace. Thank you, Raffy! Me and you always!"

Martine's Statement:

Martine shared a statement on Thursday afternoon revealing news of her divorce for the first time on her Instagram Stories. It read: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together, and I accept his decision.

"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful nine-year-old son, Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare have always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority. Of course, we still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives."

Martine made the announcement on social media (Instagram)

She continued: "While this decision has evolved over time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time, especially for our little boy.

"Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change, and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible. Many thanks in advance for your respect and support during this difficult time.

"I continue to send Jack all the love, luck, and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I, as always, are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx."