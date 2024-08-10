Martine McCutcheon shares sweet tribute after family loss

Martine McCutcheon has penned a sweet birthday tribute to her husband Jack McManus after he lost his father.

The Love Actually and former EastEnders star has been married to singer McManus since 2012, and took to Instagram on Sunday (August 4) to wish her husband a happy 40th birthday whilst offering support following the loss of his father, Mick.

“Darling Jack, Happy 40th Birthday Darling,” she began, with the post including a collection of family photos. “I know it’s a weird one and bittersweet as you have lost your Darling Dad, Mick and he was your best friend… 🥹

“It’s so hard to see you miss someone so much, but you know when I lost my brother that I understand your grief and pain - And I also know that in time, You will value the gift of even having him be such a major role in your life and that he will be with you always.

“Nothing will ever take that away… You will appreciate the gift of life and those you love even more!" she continued. "I know Mick was and is SO proud of you! It’s been a tough time for a long time but Mick has passed on to you, the resilience, strength and grace that you will need to not just survive but thrive in your life.

“I have no doubt you will show him that you took it all on board. I think you show your children how to ‘Do life’ not so much by what you say but by what you actually do and act through the good, bad and all that’s in between...

“You are so very loved Jack. And as your Dad would say, acknowledge and respect your feelings, let yourself truly feel and reflect on what you don’t have but don’t dwell on it for too long either, as it can swallow you whole when you are low. Look for the good in life and in people…."

McCutcheon concluded by saying that McManus, like his father, had “touched so many hearts with [his] love and kindness”, adding that she hoped he had felt “the love” around him over the past week.

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

