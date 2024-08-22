Martine McCutcheon splits from husband of 18 years as she shares heartbreaking statement

Martine McCutcheon has announced that her husband, Jack McManus, has left her after 18 years together.

The couple, who married in a romantic ceremony at Italy's Lake Como in 2012, had been together for five years before tying the knot and share a nine-year-old son, Rafferty.

The shocking news came as McCutcheon took a "much needed" holiday in Marbella with their son.

Despite the split, she expressed her support for McManus, stating that she and Rafferty will always "root for" him in the future.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Love Actually star penned: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.”

She continued: “We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.

The actress shared a statement to her Instagram Story on Thursday (Instagram/MartineMcCutcheon)

“We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives...

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy.

“Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time... And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you!

“Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always...Martine.xx.”

Just before announcing her split, she shared a heartfelt Instagram reel reflecting on heartbreak., which read: “I hope you know that your heart is enough. You're smart enough and funny and interesting enough.

“Your smile is enough, your light is enough and the parts of that struggle with it and try to hide, they're enough too. And if you just want to sit for hours and not say a single word, your presence is enough.

“You don't have to talk to fill the noise, you don't have to stay anything at all. Just stay true to yourself, offer who you are - not who you think the world wants you to be. Because I promise you're heart is enough You're enough. You have nothing to prove.”

Fans were stunned by the announcement, especially since it came just three weeks after she posted a heartfelt birthday message to McManus on August 4, where she mentioned he was grieving the loss of his father.

Posting photos of him with their son, the British actress shared her hope that her other half would eventually recognise how loved he is and appreciate the role model he has become for their son.

"Happy 40th Birthday, Darling Jack," she wrote. "I know it's a bittersweet one, having lost your dear dad, Mick, who was also your best friend. It's been hard seeing you miss him so much."

McCutcheon, who lost her brother LJ at 31 in 2022, empathised with his pain, adding: "I understand your grief and know that, in time, you'll cherish the gift of having him as such a significant part of your life. His strength and resilience live on in you, and I believe you'll show him you’ve taken it all to heart."

She went on to praise McManus for being an example to their son: "Rafferty looks up to you as his guide, and I know he's excited to make magical memories with you."

McCutcheon then told her husband it is, “one step at a time darling. You know I love you unconditionally and I just wish I could make it all better!”

Reflecting on his career as a singer-songwriter, she concluded: "At just 40, you've already achieved so much. But your greatest gift is the love you now share with our boy. Despite everything, an amazing and rewarding next chapter awaits you."

Back in December 2016, she had revealed on Loose Women that her friends played a crucial role in saving their marriage during difficult times.

The former EastEnder star said: “I think actually my friends have saved my relationship a couple of times! There have been times without a doubt – I've been with Jack ten years now and of course we've had or ups and downs – a tough eight years out of ten bless him.

“But through the trials and tribulations, I think my friends - when I feel I can't get through to him - have made me see sense.

“They've been like ‘calm down, you really love him, you two are meant to be together, stick at it’. Nowadays more than ever people just chuck in the towel – everything's so disposable now.”