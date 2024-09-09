Is Martine Rose x Supreme FW24 The Ultimate Streetwear Collab?

Your favorite London-based designer is back with a bang for Fall/Winter 2024, teaming up with none other than Supreme. Martine Rose, known for her innovative and boundary-pushing approach to menswear, is set to ignite your streetwear inspiration with this exciting collaboration.

"I had this broad sense of clothing being associated with different nights and different scenes. I had a precocious experience of dance and music culture and how they affected the clothes. It wasn't fashion. My family is Jamaican and there was a very, very particular respect for style. Fashion was something… almost basic; if you had style, that was something else."

The new collection features an array of standout pieces including sweatshirts, denim, hoodies, leather jackets, trousers and track pants, ensuring you're stylishly equipped for the chilly months ahead. We're particularly smitten with the "Reversible Denim Trucker," the "Velour Track Jacket and Pant" and the indispensable mini duffle bag, because every wardrobe needs one.

Adding a unique touch, the collaboration includes a striking black and white photo zine that captures the essence of the collection. Best of all, every purchase contributes to St. Giles Trust, a U.K. charity dedicated to tackling homelessness, substance abuse and violence.

The collection is available to purchase on both the Supreme and Martine Rose online store from September 12.

