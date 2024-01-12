Martinique-born Jérémy Sebas scores his first goal for Strasbourg in 1-1 draw at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Jérémy Sebas' first goal gave Strasbourg a 1-1 draw at Marseille in the French league on Friday and continued the club’s recent good run under coach Patrick Vieira.

The 20-year-old Martinique-born winger fired home with his right foot a minute into second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for the visitors.

It was his first goal for the club in his fourth appearance and his hard work won praise from Vieira, the former France and Arsenal captain.

“Jérémy Sebas has enormous qualities,” Vieira said. “He has a great desire to play for the team, I am very happy for him this evening. Scoring his first goal at the Vélodrome, it’s hard to beat that!”

Strasbourg showed impressive resilience after going behind shortly after kickoff. Samuel Gigot put Marseille ahead after two minutes when he seized on Vitinha’s neat flick and nodded over the stranded goalkeeper.

However, the visitors fought to the end and the draw leaves them in ninth place, with 24 points from 18 games.

Marseille is still unbeaten at home this season and is fifth with 28 points, trailing league leader Paris Saint-Germain by 12 points.

