'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Has Been Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hit Amazon on December 6, and the streaming service has already ordered a fourth season of the hit show.

Following two Golden Globe nominations—for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and a Best Actress nod for Rachel Brosnahan—Amazon has announced that Mrs. Maisel will most definitely be back.

Here's everything we know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 so far.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is thrilled to continue Midge's journey.

Gilmore Girls creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, revealed in an Amazon Prime press release, “We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises." They continued, "We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer."





Amazon is all in.

The Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever. We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4."





Clearly, the show's popularity and speedy renewal is all down to the fans watching the series all over the world.

Season 4's story is currently unknown.

In 2017, Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think we know what our trajectory is for the first four to five seasons. And then I just want to see if I'm still breathing at that point."

However, she did hint that Midge's popularity as a comedian would only grow each season. Per Sherman-Palladino, "Her personal journey is really what the show is about and so it's not really a spoiler to say, 'Oh, by the way she's going to be famous or she's going to be successful.' This show is really about how her shifting dynamic affects her family, her husband. It's really about all of those personal dynamics."

It's thought that the majority of the cast will also return for Season 4, including Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Caroline Aaron, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch.

The waiting game begins.

