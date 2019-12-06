'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4: Everything You Need to Know

From Cosmopolitan

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been delighting fans for just about three seasons now, and Midge’s combination of wit and determination is must-see TV (especially in my household). And yeah, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 is just debuting on Amazon Prime Video right about now, but as an intrepid fan, I want more. I want to know what’s happening with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 , dammit.

Amazon renewed Maisel for a third season between the airings of Season 1 and Season 2, but as of this very moment, Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel isn’t a done deal just yet. It seems a foregone conclusion, though, given that the show is a big hit with fans — according to the New York Times, Nielsen reported that Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel averaged about two million viewers in its first seven days (premium cable shows like FX’s Atlanta average about 1.5 million sets of eyeballs in the same time period) and 3.3 million people watched the first episode that week, too. The show has also nabbed Amazon Emmys and Golden Globe award statues for Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shaloub, and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, among others, so it’s safe to say that Amazon will pick up The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Season 4 and beyond.

That said, we know…virtually nothing about Season 4 at this point, mostly because so much of Midge’s life at the end of Season 2 was up in the air, and we haven’t done a deep dive into Season 3. But let’s make some assumptions about Season 4 and see what sticks.

The Cast Will Mostly Be The Same



Maisel isn’t Maisel without, well, the Maisels, so Midge, Joel, Joel’s family, Midge’s family, and Susie will be back for future seasons. They’re the heartbeat of the show. But depending on the year in which Season 4 picks up, Lenny Bruce may be missing — the real Lenny Bruce died of a drug overdose in 1966 in his Los Angeles home. So, if the Maisel writers want to focus on the later 1960s, Midge may be suffering through the loss of a friend.

The Setting Could Change

Season 3 has Midge on tour with Shy Baldwin, so we see (in the trailer) glimpses of Midge working for the USO, in Miami, and other far-flung American cities (at least for Midge). If this whole tour thing works out and Midge’s star rises, she might have to move to Los Angeles. It’s the center of the entertainment world in America, after all, and if Midge wants to be as big as she can be, she might have to go cross-country. But don’t worry — you can take the Midge out of New York, but you can’t take the New York out of Midge.

Midge Will Probably Still Be Single

