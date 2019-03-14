Marvel's 'Infinity War' Crossover into 'Fortnite' Was the Game's First—and Best—Collaboration
Even Marshmello's "Fortnite" concert couldn't give Thanos a run for his money.
Last spring, Fortnite made the shocking announcement that Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet would be dropping in for a limited-time gaming mode. It was Fortnite's first collaboration, and the most hyped. Since then, no other collab has matched the pure excitement brought on by Marvel's, but there have been new, surprising partnerships both in game and out of game. These are the best Fortnite collaborations to date.
