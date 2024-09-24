Marvin Humes shares adorable moment daughters watched wife Rochelle walk catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Marvin Humes has shared the adorable moment he took daughters Alai-May and Valentina to watch a live broadcast in Piccadilly Circus of wife Rochelle Humes strutting her stuff on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

The former The Saturdays singer and This Morning host, 35, walked the L'Oreal Paris runway during their star-studded show on Monday night.

While her nearest and dearest couldn’t be there in-person for her big moment, she still had their full support from across the pond.

Sat on her dad's shoulders, little Valentina, seven, was clearly very excited and gasped in amazement as she watched her mum on the billboard screens.

Celebrating his wife’s latest triumph, ever supportive Marvin, 39, captioned the post: “So b****y proud of her. She works harder than anyone I know yet remains so gracious and humble!

The girls looked delighted as they watched their mum on the billboard screens in Piccadilly Circus (Instagram @marvinhumes)

“Tonight she walked for @lorealparis again in Paris! We were bursting with pride. What an inspiration for our two girls and Blake of course!

“It was a school night for the girls but not every Monday night you get to watch your Mummy live on the iconic Piccadilly Circus screens. It was very worth it well done my incredible wife @rochellehumes”.

The special moment didn’t end their for the trio as after watching the broadcast in central London, they were invited by the brand to attend a special party.

Sharing some snaps of them together enjoying the festivities, the JLS singer and Kiss FM DJ penned: “So tonight we had a very special invitation from @lorealparis to watch Wifey and Mummy walking the Paris show in London... safe to say we couldn't be prouder @rochellehumes.”

The family were also joined by Rochelle's lookalike sister Sophie Piper and celebrity personal trainer Peter Mac.

Marvin Humes and his daughters headed to a swanky party afterwards (Instagram @marvinhumes)

Marvin and Rochelle first started dating at the height of their pop fame in 2010 and moved in together just three months after going public with their relationship.

They actually first met when they were younger however sparks didn’t fly at the time.

"We met actually when I was younger, when I was probably about 16. Nothing [romantic],” she recalled in an interview.

"Fast forward a few years on, he was in JLS, I was in The Saturdays. We were at a club, and they had put all the bands together."

The Beat Again hit-maker popped the question by proposing on the Caribbean island of Antigua on New Year's Eve in 2011.

They have now been married for 12 years and marked their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in 2022.

The couple - who have three children, Alaia-Mai, Valentina, and Blake, three - originally tied the knot in a glitzy wedding at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in July 2012.