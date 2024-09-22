Marxist lawmaker Dissanayake claims he has won Sri Lankan presidential race

Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won the Sri Lankan presidential election, according to data released by the Election Commission Sunday.

Mr Dissanayake secured victory over opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and incumbent liberal President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the country two years ago after its economy hit bottom.

The left-wing Mr Dissanayake received 5,740,179 votes, followed by Premadasa with 4,530,902, Election Commission data showed.

“This achievement is not the result of any single person’s work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us,” Dissanayake said in a post on X.

Mr Dissanayake leads the National People’s Power, a leftwing coalition of civil society groups, professionals, students and Buddhist clergy.

National People’s Power leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, arrives at a voting center in Sri Lanka on 21 September 2024 (AP)

The election held on Saturday come amid the worst economic crisis in the country’s history and the resulting political upheaval. Contested by 38 candidates, it was largely a three-way race between Mr Dissanayake, Mr Wickremesinghe and Mr Premadasa.

Mr Dissanayake, 55, took the most votes in the first round of counting but fell short of clearing the threshold of 50 per cent to win outright. The election commission ordered a second round of preferential vote counting and Mr Dissanayake quickly raced into a lead.

The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person's work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory…

Mr Wickremesinghe, who took power in July 2022, was eliminated in the first round, after leading Sri Lanka’s fragile economic recovery.

This included restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program after it defaulted in 2022.

Mr Dissanayake had said he would renegotiate the IMF deal to make austerity measures more bearable.

This is the first time in Sri Lanka’s history that the presidential election is being decided by a second round of counting. The second round is required if no candidate secures an outright majority.

Sri Lankans wait in a queue to cast their ballots in Galle on 21 September 2024 (AFP via Getty)

The top two candidates then split the ballots of the eliminated nominees depending on which of them is listed as the second preference. The second preference ballots are added to the tallies from the first counting round and whoever receives the highest number of votes is declared as the winner.

Mr Disanayake received a congratulatory message from outgoing foreign minister Ali Sabry, who said that he respected the mandate given by Sri Lankans to him.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to Mr Dissanayake and his team. Leading a country is no easy task, and I genuinely hope that their leadership brings Sri Lanka the peace, prosperity and stability it so deeply deserves,” he said on X, adding that Sri Lankans faced “immense” challenges.

Mr Premadasa had not yet conceded defeat by Sunday afternoon.

After a long and arduous campaign, the results of the election are now clear. Though I heavily campaigned for President Ranil Wickremasinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In a democracy, it is…

Around 17 million eligible voters cast their ballots on Saturday and the final results were expected on Sunday evening.

Police said no major incidents were reported during the voting process, which was held under a countrywide curfew that ended midday on Sunday.

More than two years after the South Asian island nation fell into a deep economic crisis, millions of its people continue to struggle with high living costs. Unsurprisingly, the economy was the biggest campaign issue.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, years in the making, stemmed largely from the federal administration’s excessive borrowing for projects without generating enough revenue. A further blow was delivered by the Covid pandemic and the government’s push for using scarce foreign reserves to prop up the Sri Lankan rupee, throwing the economy into a tailspin.

Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa at an election rally in Colombo (AP)

At the time of its default, the country faced a foreign and local debt of $83bn. Several rounds of restructuring brought it down to about $17bn.

This past week, officials in Colombo said the government had cleared the final hurdle in debt restructuring by reaching an agreement with private bond holders.

Mr Dissanayake and his rival said during the campaign that they would renegotiate a proposed deal with the International Monetary Fund to make austerity measures more bearable for the country’s millions.

Mr Wickremesinghe warned that any move to alter the basic agreement could delay the release of the fourth trance of nearly $3bn needed for economic stability.