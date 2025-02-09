Mary Berry's Secret To The Best Sausage Casserole

Fork lifting a sausage from a casserole Ben Wicks via Unsplash

Mary Berry may be best known for her time as a judge on the Great British Bake-Off, but the Cordon Bleu-trained chef’s recipes extend far beyond baked goods.

We love her easy midweek lasagne as much as her “posh” jacket spud recipe ― and she’s always got a handy cooking trick up her sleeve, like how to keep salmon moist in the oven and the best shortcut to crispy, fluffy roasties.

So it should come as no surprise that her sausage casserole (or, as she’d have it, “chipchip cassoulet”) recipe includes a simple rule that’ll cook faster and provide a tastier twist to the classic.

What’s the secret?

Mary’s version of a sausage casserole, which includes paprika and chipotle paste, does not use large, Cumberland-style sausages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the TV chef focuses on smaller chipolatas.

“Chipolata sausages are often overlooked in favour of big juicy sausages, but they are perfect for this smoky, spicy take on a cassoulet as they don’t release too much fat and cook quickly,” she advised.

The telly legend browns off the sausages first in a tablespoon of oil.

After they’re done, she leaves them aside on a plate to make the sauce, which contains onions, garlic, peppers, tomato purée, baked beans (she’s just like us!) and tomatoes.

Another secret for a fresh and zingy sauce lies in that last ingredient ― Mary chucks the mini tommies in at the last few minutes of cooking, giving them just enough time to soften without losing their shape.

That way, they’re able to create bursts of sweet, juicy flavour in the dish.

Any other advice?

Mary isn’t the only TV chef to stray from classic sausages when making the dish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigella swaps out the usual bangers for Italian sausage, and for much the same reason as the GBBO star: “being 100% meat and loosely packed, they cook much faster than the densely-woven, finer-textured English sausage,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay caramelises his onions for his sausage hotpot, and Jamie Oliver swears by whacking some HP sauce into the classic dish.

Related...