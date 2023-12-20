Mary Earps posts TikTok of her dancing with BBC Sports Personality of Year trophy

(TikTok)

Mary Earps posted a video of her celebrating with her new trophy after she won BBC Sports Personality of the year.

The 30-year-old Manchester United and England goalkeeper is all smiles as she starts the TikTok clip doing a dance to the song Left, Right by rapper YG.

She then grabs the trophy and shakes it closer to the camera while dressed in a long, black dress.

Ms Earps was announced the winner on Tuesday night, making her the third consecutive female to get the award.

She was a key part of the Lionesses side which reached the Women's World Cup final in the summer and won Fifa's Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

She also drew praise after she spoke out about sportswear manufacturer Nike's failure to offer an England goalkeeper's replica jersey for sale before the World Cup - which later sold out in minutes.

In her acceptance speech, she said: "I am honoured and humbled because I think this is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade. We have had a couple of incredible years, but this is just 'wow'.

"It hasn't been the easiest journey and I would not be where I am today without a number of incredible people in my corner.

"They have been with me through the really, really not so great times, but the last two years have been unbelievable and I have done more than I could ever have imagined and for that I am truly grateful.

"Thank you to my teammates, and coaches - I wouldn't be here without you all."

Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad finished second in the vote, while world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was third.

The ceremony also saw Manchester City's treble-winning campaign recognised as they won the team of the year prize, while star striker Erling Haaland won the world sport star of the year award and City manager Pep Guardiola was named coach of the year.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, who played and managed with great distinction at Liverpool, was presented with the lifetime achievement award at Tuesday night's ceremony in Salford.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old snowboarder Mia Brookes won the young sports personality prize, and Desmond Smith, a grassroots sports coach from Sheffield, won the unsung hero award.