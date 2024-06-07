Mary J. Blige Embraces Power Dressing in Asymmetric Graphic Balmain Dress for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Red Carpet Premiere

Mary J Blige arrived at the Starz “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Four premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday in New York City wearing a bold black and white striped look from Balmain‘s pre-fall 2024 collection.

The “Just Fine” singer walked the premiere’s red carpet in the brand’s long asymmetric striped knit dress, a color-blocked gown featuring a large-scale, multitoned stripe pattern. Additionally, the dress was designed with a singular long sleeve, a thigh-high slit and an ankle-length hemline. Blige accessorized with chunky gold accents, including a pair of heeled sandals, oversized bracelets, a collar necklace and hoop earrings.

More from WWD

As for the rest of Blige’s styling, the star kept her long red braids hanging loose over one shoulder, complementing the proportions of the asymmetric neckline. Additionally, picking up on the bold black stripes in her gown, Blige’s natural makeup was completed with black liner around the rims of her eyes.

Mary J. Blige

Blige was dressed by her longtime stylist Maurícía Henry. The pair most recently worked together on a blue and gold Zigman look for the star’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit performance in New York City. Inspired by this look, Blige collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti on the Mary boot, a limited edition over-the-knee style that quickly sold out from the brand’s online and in-store retailers.

Mary J Blige Dons Balmain Power Dress at Power Book II: Ghost Premiere

Mary J Blige Dons Balmain Power Dress at Power Book II: Ghost Premiere

Mary J Blige Dons Balmain Power Dress at Power Book II: Ghost Premiere

View Gallery

(L-R): Mary J. Blige and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Blidge attended the premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost’s” fourth and final season premiere alongside several other members of the show’s cast, including Woody McClain, Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, Naturi Naughton, Caroline Chikezie, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Golden Brooks, Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey Jr. and Lovell Adams-Gray. The crime drama series follows Rainey’s Tariq St Patrick as he’s forced to balance his drug operation with his school grades, love life and family after the death of his father.

(L-R): Woody McClain, Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, Naturi Naughton, Caroline Chikezie, Mary J. Blige, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Golden Brooks, Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey Jr. and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Regarding the show’s final season and end to playing her character Monet, Blige captioned her most recent Instagram post “bittersweet.”

Launch Gallery: Mary J Blige's Boots With Giuseppe Zanotti Come With 'Edgy Energy' and More Details [PHOTOS]

Best of WWD