Mary J. Blige Embraces Power Dressing in Asymmetric Graphic Balmain Dress for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Red Carpet Premiere

Elizabeth Grace Coyne
·2 min read

Mary J Blige arrived at the Starz “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Four premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday in New York City wearing a bold black and white striped look from Balmain‘s pre-fall 2024 collection.

The “Just Fine” singer walked the premiere’s red carpet in the brand’s long asymmetric striped knit dress, a color-blocked gown featuring a large-scale, multitoned stripe pattern. Additionally, the dress was designed with a singular long sleeve, a thigh-high slit and an ankle-length hemline. Blige accessorized with chunky gold accents, including a pair of heeled sandals, oversized bracelets, a collar necklace and hoop earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Mary J. Blige arrives at Starz "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Mary J. Blige

As for the rest of Blige’s styling, the star kept her long red braids hanging loose over one shoulder, complementing the proportions of the asymmetric neckline. Additionally, picking up on the bold black stripes in her gown, Blige’s natural makeup was completed with black liner around the rims of her eyes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Mary J. Blige attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)
Mary J. Blige

Blige was dressed by her longtime stylist Maurícía Henry. The pair most recently worked together on a blue and gold Zigman look for the star’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit performance in New York City. Inspired by this look, Blige collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti on the Mary boot, a limited edition over-the-knee style that quickly sold out from the brand’s online and in-store retailers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: (L-R) Mary J. Blige and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)
(L-R): Mary J. Blige and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Blidge attended the premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost’s” fourth and final season premiere alongside several other members of the show’s cast, including Woody McClain, Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, Naturi Naughton, Caroline Chikezie, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Golden Brooks, Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey Jr. and Lovell Adams-Gray. The crime drama series follows Rainey’s Tariq St Patrick as he’s forced to balance his drug operation with his school grades, love life and family after the death of his father.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: (L-R) Woody McClain, Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, Naturi Naughton, Caroline Chikezie, Mary J. Blige, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Golden Brooks, Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey Jr. and Lovell Adams-Gray attend the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)
(L-R): Woody McClain, Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, Naturi Naughton, Caroline Chikezie, Mary J. Blige, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Golden Brooks, Larenz Tate, Michael Rainey Jr. and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Regarding the show’s final season and end to playing her character Monet, Blige captioned her most recent Instagram post “bittersweet.”

