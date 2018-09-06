Mary Lou Retton, Alexis Ren & More Celebs Join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It appears Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon has some serious competition.

According to Us Weekly, Dancing with the Stars just added six more celebs to the season 27 cast: Mary Lou Retton, Danelle Umstead, DeMarcus Ware, Bobby Bones, Alexis Ren and John Schneider.

You may recognize Retton as the first-ever American woman to win gold in the all-around competition at the 1984 Olympics. She will compete alongside fellow athletes Umstead, a Paralympic alpine skier, and Ware, a retired NFL player.

Bones is best known for his radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, while Ren gained popularity in the modeling world after appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Last but not least, you probably know Schneider as Beauregard “Bo” Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard and Jonathan Kent from Smallville.

The full cast of DWTS will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 12. May the odds be ever in your favor, ladies and gents.

