Mary Lou Retton’s Daughter McKenna Kelley Shares Closeup of Her Wedding Ring After Baja Honeymoon

The gymnast, who is the daughter of Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley, tied the knot with Braden Doughty on Sept. 28

McKenna Kelley/Instagram (2) McKenna Kelley and Braden Doughty on their honeymoon, pictured alongside her wedding ring

Mary Lou Retton’s daughter is showing off her bling!

On Monday, Oct. 14, McKenna Kelley shared a closeup of her wedding ring after tying the knot with Braden Doughty on Sept. 28.

In the photo, the gymnast and teacher, 27, held up her hand in front of the camera while showing off her dark red manicure.

The gold band rests next to her stunning engagement ring, which also features a gold band beneath three sparkling diamonds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McKenna Kelley/Instagram McKenna Kelley and Braden Doughty on their honeymoon in San José del Cabo

Related: Mary Lou Retton Is a Grandma! Daughter Skyla Welcomes Her First Baby: 'I'll Spoil Them' (Exclusive)

Kelley — who recently celebrated her honeymoon in San José del Cabo in Mexico's Baja California — tied the knot with Doughty at The Preserve at Canyon Lake in Texas last month.

The second of Retton and Shannon Kelley's four daughters told PEOPLE at the time that the location “is truly the venue of my bridal dreams.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

McKenna Kelley/Instagram McKenna Kelley's ring

“It’s a beautiful mansion-esque venue of white with exposed wooden beams, high ceilings and tons of windows that look out onto a preserve,” she added. “It’s the perfect canvas to capture our timeless, elegant theme.”

The wedding was decorated with colors of green, gold as well as opaque pinks, creams and champagne florals by Cameron De Leon at The Petal Artist. The staircase was also draped with lush greenery.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Mary Lou Retton and McKenna Kelley

Related: Mary Lou Retton's Daughter McKenna Kelley Shares Gorgeous Engagement Photos! (Exclusive)

Kelley first met Doughty as a student at Louisiana State University.

“We were very collaborative,” the new wife said of her and her husband’s wedding planning. “We both had suggestions and ideas that we were able to combine for our big day."

They also used the help of Scarlet Rose Events and their coordinator Alexa Nagel, who “made the weeks up to the wedding seamless, with coordinating final timelines and meetings with vendors. Alexa did a fantastic job of making me feel taken care of and prepared for wedding day. She’s also been the best hype girl!”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.