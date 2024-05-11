Mary Lou Retton Is Going to Be a Grandma! Former Gymnast's Daughter Skyla Expecting First Baby

Skyla's sister Shayla posted a family photo on Instagram on May 11 showing the expectant mom's baby bump

David Livingston/Getty Mary Lou Retton

Mary Lou Retton is about to take on a new role — grandma!

The former Olympic gymnast's daughter Skyla, 24, is expecting her first baby. In a photo shared by her sister Shayla, 29, on Instagram on Saturday, May 11, Skyla can be seen posing next to Retton, 56, with her baby bump on display in a fitted blue dress.



According to Shayla's caption, the family was celebrating sister Emma's graduation.

"The best weekend celebrating my baby sister’s graduation ! @emmajeankelley we are SO proud of you and can’t wait to see you crush it in adulthood !" Shayla wrote.

shaylaschrepfer/Instagram Mary Lou Retton's family

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Mary Lou Retton Celebrates First Christmas Since Health Scare with Photo of Her Four Daughters

In addition to Shayla, Skyla and Emma, 21, Retton is also mom to daughter McKenna, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Shannon Kelley. McKenna is set to get married this fall.

The Olympic gymnast spent several weeks "fighting for her life" in the ICU at a Texas hospital in October but was able to spend Christmas with her kids, sharing one sweet photo on Instagram.

Retton documented the holiday with a photo of her mini-me daughters. "Merry Christmas 🎄🎁," the gymnast captioned the post, a mirror selfie of the four daughters sporting matching Christmas-light headbands.



The former professional athlete's daughter McKenna was the first to break the news that her mother was in a Houston-area hospital in early October.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," she wrote in a message on a Spotfund fundraising page for Retton.



At the time, Retton’s eldest daughter, Shayla voiced that her family’s No. 1 concern was “the well-being of our mom” in a statement to PEOPLE.

When Retton was released from the hospital in late October, Shayla shared her gratitude in a statement on social media.

“Mom is HOME & in recovery mode,” Kelley wrote on Instagram. “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.”

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone," she continued. "Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.