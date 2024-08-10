Mary Lou Retton's Eldest Daughter Shayla Is Pregnant: 'We Cannot Wait to Meet You'

The news comes just over a week after the former Olympian's daughter Skyla welcomed a baby girl

Shayla Kelley Schrepfer/Instagram Mary Lou Retton and daughter Shayla Schrepfer

Mary Lou Retton is going to be a grandma — again!

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the former gymnast's eldest daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, announced on social media that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Wyatt Schrepfer. The news comes just over a week after her younger sister Skyla welcomed the baby girl who made Retton, 56, a grandmother for the first time.

"BABY SCHREPFER COMING FEBRUARY 2025! ✨🌼," Shayla, 29, began the caption of a carousel of photos on Instagram. The couple embraced in the photos as they proudly showed off ultrasound images.

"Sweet baby, we are so excited and HONORED to be your parents! We cannot wait to meet you!" read the caption, which included a Bible verse.

Mary Lou Retton/Instagram Mary Lou Retton with her daughters

Shayla's younger sisters wrote messages of support in the comments and Retton liked the post. "Our babies r literally 7 months apart," wrote new mom Skyla, 24.

"Who thinks it’s a girl," she added in another comment.

"What size fruit?" Emma, Retton's youngest daughter with her ex-husband Shannon Kelley, asked.

"HEHEHE AUNTIE x2," her daughter McKenna chimed in.

Barbara Laing/Getty Retton and Kelley with baby Shayla

Shayla, who married Wyatt in 2020, also shared her pregnancy news in a vlog on YouTube on Aug. 10 Retton shared the news on her Instagram Stories including a link to the vlog and the message, "So sweet!!"

"It's all I've ever wanted," Shayla said in the YouTube video as she took followers on a car ride with her to get a pregnancy test. She also shared that she had started an announcement vlog many times and didn't post it because she ended up not being pregnant.



Shayla was visibly shaking with excitement while explaining the results of multiple pregnancy tests to her followers throughout the video and began crying when one of the tests said she was indeed pregnant.

She stopped the video before she went to give Wyatt the news, promising that his reaction would be included in a future video.



