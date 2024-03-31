The Mary Rose, the Royal Navy and the mystery of the silver whistles

The Mary Rose, as represented in The Anthony Roll of Henry VIII's Navy (1540s) - Alamy

From his castle at Southsea, Henry VIII enjoyed a grandstand view. Across the glittering waters of the Solent lay the Isle of Wight. The sun shone, and flags fluttered in the freshening breeze. It was the morning of July 19 1545.

To the king’s left massed the ships of the approaching French fleet, their backs to the open sea and their fast galleys forming a screen in front. Sailing out of the harbour to his right came the powerful ships of his own navy, hurrying to engage the enemy. Yet before battle was joined, disaster struck. In executing a sharp turn, the king’s lead ship, and his pride and joy, the 700-ton carrack Mary Rose, toppled over and sank.

A recent rebuild may have left the Mary Rose top-heavy, or there might have been an unexpected change in the wind. Either way, with its gun ports opened wide for battle, water flooded in, and the nets designed to keep French boarders off its decks sealed the crew’s fate. Out of a total of more than 400 men on board, fewer than two dozen survived. The fleet commander, Vice-Admiral Sir George Carew, drowned with them. The king saw and heard it all. Though the contest between the two fleets would end in a draw, it was one of the worst days of Henry’s reign.

The wreck was discovered in 1971, and its raising in 1982 became one of the great stories of modern maritime archaeology: the recovery of the cannons and the crew’s remains, the ship breaking surface for the first time in more than 400 years, and the nail-biting moment when part of the massive steel support-frame gave way.

Yet more had been gathered from the seabed than timbers and cannons and human remains. There were the remains of people’s lives, too, and among the most evocative are traces of their music-making. Even before the hull was floated into dry dock, conservators were at work on two fiddles, a “tenor shawm” (a kind of large oboe), three “tabor pipes” (long wooden flutes, played one-handed) and a drum. Together, they paint a lively picture of musical life aboard a warship at the close of the Middle Ages.

And the diving team had found something even more unusual amid the wreckage: four fine silver whistles. Strictly speaking, they may not be musical instruments; as far as we know, they were never used for shipboard entertainment. They were essentially “sound tools”: their shrill notes would have added to the rhythms of life aboard ship and, together with the ship’s bell, played a central role in everyday routine – announcing everything from mealtimes to raising the anchors and setting the sails.

There she blows: one of the whistles found on the Mary Rose - Mary Rose Trust

Three of the Mary Rose whistles were suspended from silver chains, rather like old-fashioned pocket watches. The fourth and smallest was hung on a ribbon threaded with gold. As for their shape, imagine a small sphere made from thin sheet-metal: at a little over a centimetre in diameter, it’s like a nutshell or a songbird’s egg. In the top of the sphere, there’s a circular hole about four millimetres across, and if you blow across it at just the right angle, it makes a noise like a whistling kettle. Open and close your hand around the sphere while you blow, and you can make the note rise and fall; and, in this way, a skilled mariner can achieve the complicated tune-like phrases that convey elaborate coded instructions. It’s now known as a “bosun’s call”, after the ship’s boatswain.

Such whistles continue to be used in modern navies, including the Royal Navy. Chrome-plated brass is now more usual than silver, but to all intents and purposes, today’s instruments are identical to those used by Henry VIII’s men, and they can be heard “piping the still” over the ship’s loudspeakers, commanding attention, or “piping the side” as visitors of rank are greeted at the head of the gangway.

Early eyewitness descriptions suggest that it wasn’t just the boatswain who needed a whistle. In 1635, 90 years after the Mary Rose sank, Sir William Monson tells us that the sailing master used one, too:

As the Master commands the tacking of the ship, the hoisting or striking [down of] the yard, the taking in or putting forth the sails: upon the winding of the Master’s whistle the Boatswain takes it [up] with his, and sets the sailors with courage to do their work, every one of them knowing by their whistle what they are to do.

In fact, their use extended up the line of command to ships’ captains and even admirals, and at all levels whistles came to hold symbolic value. Henry VIII himself took to wearing and blowing a golden one on important naval occasions. When the English admiral Sir Edward Howard captured the Scottish privateer Sir Andrew Barton off the coast of Kent in August 1511, he took his whistle as a trophy.

The salvage of the Mary Rose from the Solent in October 1982 - Popperfoto

But there’s a mystery attached. How and when did these whistles first come to be used on ships? Our earliest glimpse so far is in a rowing scene on a beautifully quilted bedcover from Sicily, now in the V&A, dating to around 1380. They could, then, have been an innovation of the 14th century, demanded by the increased complexity of ships and their rigging. But even if they were, we ought to be seeing some prototypes among the hundreds of thousands of objects recovered from earlier maritime and coastal excavations – Viking, Roman, Greek, Phoenician – and we haven’t yet. Why not?

It’s one of the archaeological puzzles that I explore in my new book, Sound Tracks: Uncovering Our Musical Past. Archaeologists, in fact, are familiar with this particular conundrum: it’s called a “first appearance datum”. The expression was coined by scientists to describe the oldest known instance of a particular fossil, plant or animal, in sedimentary rock. Such instances don’t provide the organism’s actual time or place of origin, which must lie still further back in time: they are merely a provisional marker, and a tacit admission that our geological and archaeological records are still far from complete. It’s almost certainly the case here, too.

Sound signalling has never been limited to the naval sphere, of course. Today, we still sound our car horns to express a friendly greeting or a sharp rebuke. We whistle to attract attention; we knock on doors and ring bells. In doing so, we’re unconsciously following ancient traditions, which are, in some ways, musical traditions, too. They can involve patterns and formulas of pitch and tone and rhythm.

VIPs are 'piped' aboard HMS Diamond in 2012 - PA Archive

How far we consider the results to be musical depends on how we choose to define “music”; some experts would argue that they aren’t, or that, like the song of a nightingale or the bubbling notes of a waterfall, we merely perceive them as having musical properties. But to an archaeologist, exploring the wilder frontiers of musical knowledge, such questions are premature. As we set out to unpick a story as vast as the prehistory of music, the first step must be to assemble the evidence.

Meanwhile, as we cast our nets wider, eyewitnesses such as Sir William Monson continue to provide encouragement. For the London playwright Thomas Heywood, writing in the early 17th century, barely 80 years after the Mary Rose disaster, there was little doubt that the sounds of the boatswain’s call could be pleasing, and musical, to the listening ear. He writes,

Boatswain, with your whistle

Command the saylors to the upper deck,

To know their quarters, and to hear their charge…

Oh, ’tis a music the Mermaids love!

Sound Tracks: Uncovering Our Musical Past is published by Vintage on April 4. For information about the Mary Rose Trust, go to maryrose.org