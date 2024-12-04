'Mary': See the exclusive first trailer for Netflix's faith-based thriller

Playing the mother of Jesus? Those are some pretty big sandals to fill for any actress.

Israeli newcomer Noa Cohen, 22, says she felt a "tremendous responsibility" starring as the title character of Netflix’s “Mary” (streaming Dec. 6). USA TODAY has the exclusive debut of the first trailer for director D.J. Caruso's faith-based, coming-of-age thriller, a new telling of the ages-old nativity story.

“We think it's a story that will inspire people of all faiths today as the world continues to undergo extraordinary events,” says producer Mary Aloe.

Join our Watch Party! Sign up to receive USA TODAY's movie and TV recommendations right in your inbox.

Noa Cohen (center) plays Mary, the mother of Jesus, and Ido Tako (front right) is her husband Joseph in Netflix's faith-based coming-of-age thriller "Mary."

The movie follows Mary starting from her birth – a miracle for her parents, who worried they couldn't have a child – and into her childhood and teen years, when she is betrothed to Joseph (Ido Tako). She’s told by the angel Gabriel she will give birth to the son of God, she's shunned by the community for her pregnancy, and after Jesus’ birth, the new family goes on the run when King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) becomes obsessed with finding the newborn messiah.

Caruso aimed to "create a rich biblical epic that resonates with audiences of all beliefs" but also tell “a compelling coming-of-age story." The film draws from scripture as well as noncanonical texts to craft "fill-in" cinematic moments: For example, Mary rides horses (“I left the slow donkeys behind,” Caruso quips) and her family life is more fully developed than in the Bible.

“It was crucial to me that this film honors Mary’s reverence and grace while also portraying her as a relatable teenage woman with fears and doubts, just like any of us. Yet it’s her courage, her love and her faith that push her forward," the director says. "Our Mary has an edge – she’s real, she’s cool – and audiences will see her struggles and triumphs in a way they’ve never imagined. Mary isn’t so different from modern young people on her journey to becoming the iconic figure we all recognize.”

For the “very interesting” Herod, Hopkins says he worked with filmmakers to make him feel “real, powerful and modern onscreen.” And Cohen adds that she enjoyed embodying Mary's “vulnerability and her resilience, as she navigates not only the divine challenges but also the very human ones.”

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Mary' movie exclusive: See Anthony Hopkins in Netflix trailer