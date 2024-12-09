Mary Trump Exposes Family Irony In Uncle's 'Despicable' Vow

Mary Trump suggested that her uncle, President-elect Donald Trump, appears to have forgotten one key fact about their family with his vow to stop the automatic granting of citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

“We have to end it,” Trump told NBC “Meet The Press” host Kristen Welker this weekend, dodging how he would actually circumvent the 14th Amendment to do so. Trump campaigned on the promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Trump’s niece, who is a longtime vocal critic of her relative, slammed his position on the policy as “despicable” in an interview on MSNBC.

The returning POTUS “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and is “a deeply ignorant, cruel man who seems to forget that his father was a first-generation American,” she continued. “So, if it hadn’t been for birthright citizenship, my grandfather probably wouldn’t have been allowed to stay here.”

Indeed, Donald Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, left Germany for New York in 1885.

Mary Trump said she doubted there is “any mechanism” by which her uncle “can make it happen” but lamented it as “another instance in which we are in the unfortunate position of having to rely on Republicans to do the right thing and protect American citizens.”

Watch Mary Trump’s analysis here:

Related...