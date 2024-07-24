Mary Trump Thinks This 'Freaks Donald Out' Most About Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’ former career as a prosecutor is probably what worries Donald Trump the most about likely running against the current vice president in the 2024 election, the former president’s niece Mary Trump suggested on Tuesday.

Harris “is a trailblazer, an American success story, and the first Black person, first Asian person, and first woman to be Vice President of the United States,” Mary Trump wrote in the latest issue of her email newsletter, “The Good In Us.”

“She’s also a former prosecutor, and that, more than anything else, is likely what freaks Donald out,” she added.

The GOP presidential nominee “hates women” and minorities “so you can see why” Harris “terrifies him to the point of incoherence,” Mary Trump also wrote.

Trump’s campaign had until now been set up to attack President Joe Biden’s age and cognitive abilities, she noted, but now her uncle is “flailing” and running scared.

President Joe Biden endorsed Harris shortly after announcing the end of his reelection campaign on Sunday. Likely Democratic presidential nominee Harris’ campaign raked in $81 million in donations in the first 24 hours.

Harris has already drawn a distinct comparison between herself as a prosecutor and Trump’s convictions in the opening days of her campaign. In a speech to staff on Monday, she noted her taking on of “perpetrators of all kinds” meant that she knows “Trump’s type.”

