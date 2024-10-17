Maryland 5 Star is back!

Latest Stories
- Business Insider
The list of famous people who appear in the sexual-assault lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
- BANG Showbiz
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'buy holiday home in Portugal'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly snapped up a holiday home in Portugal following a holiday in the country last year.
- Hello!
Cher, 78, exudes confidence in waist-cinching jacket and silky bralette during date night with boyfriend AE, 38
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
- People
Ben Affleck 'Never Looked Back' After Moving Out of Home with Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive Source)
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Aug. 20 and listed their date of separation as April 26
- People
Mila Kunis Reveals 7-Year-Old Son Dimitri’s Halloween Costume, Which Has Hilarious Tie-in to 2024 Paris Olympics
The actress shares her son and daughter Wyatt, 10, with husband Ashton Kutcher
- People
Prince Harry Crushes the California Waves in Surprising New Surfing Video!
The Duke of Sussex reportedly received surf lessons as a gift from his wife Meghan Markle
- BANG Showbiz
Valentina Sampaio will 'cherish' Victoria's Secret debut forever
Valentina Sampaio will "cherish" her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut "for a lifetime" and hailed being part of the event a "long-held dream come true".
- Cosmo
Who needs clothes? EmRata wears a brown fluffy coat with just her underwear
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley reunites with ex-husband Arun Nayar at glitzy bash
Former Gossip Girl star Elizabeth Hurley reunited with her ex-husband Arun Nayar on Wednesday evening at a Diwali dinner in London.
- People
Taylor Swift Helps Make ‘Memories of a Lifetime’ for Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs Alum Gehrig Dieter
Swift met Dieter's daughter Gigi at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Hello!
Liam Payne's relationship with Cheryl - and real reason for split
The late One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, welcomed a son called Bear during his two-year relationship with Cheryl Cole, 41.
- People
Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Bakes with His Daughter Sterling
“It’s as good as everyone talks about," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said
- FTW Outdoors
Travis Kelce gets roasted by Jason for the shirt he wore at Taylor Swift dinner
Travis Kelce's fashion choices have been broken down by sites and magazines, but we need his brother Jason to do this every week on the New Heights podcast. This time, Jason asked him about the shirt Travis wore out to dinner with his girlfriend Taylor Sw
- Hello!
Harper Beckham is Victoria's literal twin in psychedelic Barbie dress
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper looked stunning in a pink Barbiecore dress which featured in a picture on her mother's Instagram.
- People
Gigi Hadid Is Pretty in Pink as She Opens the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'We Are Back'
The model, 29, kicked off the action on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in style
- Sky News
Liam Payne posted on social media in hours before death
Former One Direction star Liam Payne was posting on Snapchat just hours before his death in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old singer died outside a hotel in Argentina's capital, after falling from the third floor of a hotel, police said. On Snapchat, he spoke to his followers about his plans for one of his days on holiday, saying it was a "lovely day in Argentina" and he planned to play polo.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Fries Trump With A Burning Prison Reminder That’s Bound To Set Him Off
The late night host fired a new salvo in his long-running feud with the former president.
- People
Ashley Graham Is Excited for 'Representation' as She Makes Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut (Exclusive)
The model tells PEOPLE that she wanted to be a part of this year's show so she could represent curvy girls
- People
Landon Barker Breaks Silence on Diddy-Themed Party Where He Was Spotted: 'Ended Up in a Bad Situation'
"My apologies go out to everyone I hurt," he said in a video
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd responds to big change for show
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has spoken about the big change ahead on the cobbles as Gail Rodwell's house goes up for sale.