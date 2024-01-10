Maryland cleans up following Tuesday's storm

CBC

A winter storm that will sweep over the Maritimes on Wednesday is set to bring lots of wind to P.E.I. and could spell trouble for anyone venturing out on the roads. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the whole province. The latest advisory details can be found here. Peak wind gusts could be as strong as 80-110 km/h Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.Snow is expected to start falling around mid-morning before changing to rain by the afterno