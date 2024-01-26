Maryland juvenile justice laws to be tweaked
The governor and legislative leaders plan to make changes to Maryland's juvenile justice laws, 11 News has learned. Much talk so far in Session 2024 has been about a spike in juvenile crime, particularly shootings and car thefts. The legislative adjustments will cover address accountability and youth services. According to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, there has been a 63% increase in car thefts involving juveniles and a 220% hike in youth handgun violations. Those statistics are motivating legislative leaders and Gov. Wes Moore to take another look at juvenile crime laws.