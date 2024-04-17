Maryland makes bipartisan case for federal funding for bridge

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is providing a briefing Tuesday afternoon after the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The governor said, as of Tuesday, crews have moved more than 1,100 tons of steel from the Patapsco River. To put that into perspective, Moore said that is five times the weight of the Statue of Liberty. "We have not had a single injury on the job -- three weeks, 1,110 tons of steel, no injuries. This is an absolutely remarkable achievement," Moore said.