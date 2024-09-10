Maryland professors talk teaching politics on during an election year

After a summer of watching history book-making events unfold, political science professors were antsy to get back in the classroom. Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead started receiving emails from her students at Loyola University Maryland before they even returned to campus, wondering about the plans for the semester. She is a professor and the founding executive director of The Karson Institute for Race, Peace, & Social Justice. "In an election year, I tend to be zero-focused on what is happening," she told WMAR-2 News in a recent interview.