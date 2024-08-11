Maryland Tax-Free Week here in time for back-to-school shopping

Shoppers rejoice, you can save a little money in Maryland come Aug. 11-17, as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week returns in time for back-to-school shopping. Maryland's tax-free sales cover very specific items -- regardless of how many items are purchased in the same transaction -- that will be exempt from the state's 6% sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax-free. Any piece of qualifying clothing or shoes up to $100 will be tax-free, including certain shirts, pants, dresses, pajamas and more -- for all ages and not just kids.