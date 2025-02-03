Maryland's highest court upholds ending statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits

Brian Witte
·3 min read

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutionality of a state law that ended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse lawsuits following a report that exposed widespread wrongdoing within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The court upheld the 2023 law in a 4-3 ruling, saying the Maryland General Assembly had the authority to change the law as it did, after hearing arguments in September.

Opposition over the law's constitutionality focused on an earlier 2017 law that established a cutoff age of 38 for victims to sue. The justices considered whether it was written in a way that permanently protected certain defendants from liability. The court concluded that the Maryland Legislature has the power to change such a statute, which it did in passing the 2023 law.

In the court's majority ruling, written by Maryland Chief Justice Matthew Fader, justices decided that the relevant portion of the 2017 law created a statute of limitations “and that the running of a statute of limitations does not establish a vested right to be free from liability from the underlying cause of action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We further hold that it was within the power of the General Assembly to retroactively abrogate that statute of limitations,” the court ruled. "The Child Victims Act of 2023 is therefore constitutional as applied to the defendants in the three cases before us.”

David Lorenz, the Maryland director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, praised the ruling, calling it “a victory for survivors.”

“They will finally get their chance at justice and being able to expose the predators that harmed them, and the diocese has not done that, and this law will allow that to happen,” Lorenz said.

Attorneys for defendants facing liability claims under the 2023 law contended that the 2017 law was written in a way that permanently protected certain defendants from liability. They argued that the law included a statute of repose, which could not be modified because it included a “vested right to be free from liability.”

A dissenting opinion by the court said the 2017 law created a statute of repose with respect to claims against non-perpetrator defendants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus, any claims against non-perpetrator defendants that were untimely on the effective date of the 2017 Act, or that became untimely before the effective date of the 2023 Act, could not be revived without violating the vested rights of the affected defendants,” Justice Jonathan Biran wrote.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, signed the Child Victims Act into law in 2023 — less than a week after the state’s attorney general released a report that documented rampant abuse committed by Baltimore clergy spanning 80 years and accused church leaders of decades of coverups.

The report, which is nearly 500 pages, included details about more than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore abusing over 600 children. State investigators began their work in 2019. They reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents dating back to the 1940s and interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses.

Days before the new law was to take effect Oct. 1, 2023, the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy to protect its assets ahead of an anticipated deluge of litigation.

Several other states have approved similar laws in recent years, and in some cases, the resulting lawsuits have driven dioceses into bankruptcy.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau

    U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Joe Biden Signs With CAA

    “We are profoundly honored to partner with him again," agency co-chairman Richard Lovett says of the former president's return to their roster The post Joe Biden Signs With CAA appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Opinion - Now we know: Trump was planning to do Project 2025 all along

    Donald Trump's actions since his inauguration seem to be following the blueprint of Project 2025, a plan that aims to halt federal funds for education and social welfare programs, and end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

  • Putin Uses An Alarming Dog Metaphor To Predict How Europe Will Respond To Trump

    It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.

  • In Kentucky bourbon country, the prospect of a trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away

    LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — In the rolling hills of Kentucky where most of the world's bourbon supply is crafted, the prospect of a new trade war feels like an aching hangover that won't go away.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • Trudeau Tells Trump: Your Tariff War Will Shut American Factories

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle

  • Musk’s Goons Demand: Show Secrets or We’ll Call Marshals

    Representatives from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency threatened to call law enforcement on U.S. Agency for International Development staff who refused to give them access to the agency’s systems, according to a report. Sources who spoke to CNN said two security officials resisted the attempt by DOGE personnel, who wanted to view personnel files and security systems, as well as classified information that requires a security clearance. They held firm even amid threats from D

  • Top FBI Agent Warns Staff: We’re in a ‘Battle’ After Trump’s Purge

    James E. Dennehy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, reportedly told staff in an email that they’re in the midst of a “battle” as the Trump administration carries out a purge of the agents who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. “Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the F.B.I. and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and F.B.I. policy,” Dennehy