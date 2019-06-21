Marystown hosts N.L. Special Olympics track and field event

More than a dozen different clubs from across the province have descended on Marystown for the Provincial Special Olympics Track and Field Summer Games.

The three-day event is on until Sunday and is hosted by the Burin Peninsula North Bears, a Special Olympics club that calls Marystown home.

The organization has been around for almost three decades, and currently boasts 19 athletes, 12 of whom are competing in the weekend event.

There has been a lot of hard work — and excitement — in the lead-up to the event, said club co-ordinator Trudy Harris-Power.

"We've been practising shot put, standing long jump [and] we've been doing all of our races on the track," she said.

But the hard work has extended beyond athletic preparation.

"We had to secure the track and field (complex) and then we had to see about sponsors coming on board to do some meals, getting places to have the banquet," Harris-Power explained.

"Recruiting volunteers was the biggest thing, but … we got a lot of people on board."

This is the third time Marystown has hosted the event, the last time being in 2016.

Cody Jensen, who was named athlete of the year for the Burin Peninsula North Bears earlier this month, has a busy competition schedule. He'll be participating in the in the javelin toss, shot put and the 200-metre, 400-metre and 800-metre races.

It will be "good fun, real fun," said Jensen.

The final touches — including field maintenance and line-painting — are done, the athletes have arrived, and everyone is excited about the competition and the camaraderie.

Harris-Power's last-minute wish for the event?

"Good weather," she said, laughing.

