Masai Ujiri on winning, changing the Raptors culture, and why he doesn't feel pressure

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has had an unforgettable 2019. But while it was the year that his team won its first NBA championship, Ujiri says he was proud of the squad from "day one."

Ujiri sat down with Metro Morning's Matt Galloway to reflect on how winning has changed the team, Toronto's self image, bringing more women into the Raptors organization and why he's staying in the city.

Matt Galloway: When did it sink in for you what you'd actually accomplished? Masai Ujiri: Right away you see that you've won. But when you say sink in, it's a little difficult.

I'm beginning to realize it now.

But you're joyous and you're happy at the time when it happens, it's really an unbelievable feeling.

Matt: How do you process that? Many months later, you have that kind of pinch me moment?

Ujiri: My parents, they were over at the house one Sunday. They were not here when it happened and they were watching everything on TV. I was passing through one time, and I saw that moment of when we're playing Golden State and the Freddy scream. And for that two minutes, it got me. It grabs you.

This is when you look at it and feel, man — those guys played unbelievably hard. These coaches coached their butts off. You remember more of those moments ... where you were at that certain time.

Matt: When you came here, what was your impression of the city as a sports town?

Ujiri: People ask me that and expect me to, I think, be negative. But honestly, I just saw positive.

You saw hope, you saw huge potential. I said it from day one that we should be proud of who we are, what we have.

The ability for this unbelievable city to carry four teams ... [and] have enough for all of them, whether it's ownership, whether it's fans, whether it's following, coverage, everything.

It's an abundance. And what more can you ask for other than the challenge of ourselves to put a better brand on the court? So honestly all I saw was huge potential, with the bias that I had worked here before too.

Matt: People will beat ourselves up in this town. We'll cut ourselves down, even if there is success or the potential of success. What do you think is behind that?

Ujiri: That's not believing in yourself, in my opinion.

We gotta learn that. And I think while learning it ... we can look at ourselves and just be discouraged all the time.

Yeah you could see that in this city, you could see that in the vibe. But it's something we've worked hard to try and give people more confidence.

And that's our jobs. As leaders we have to put ourselves in that position to get people to believe.

