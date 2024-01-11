New mascot names happening for several school districts
New mascot names happening for several school districts
New mascot names happening for several school districts
The victim’s father knew about the relationship before she was arrested in Texas, police say.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week directed the state’s universities to make it easier for out-of-state students facing antisemitism and other religious harassment in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war to transfer to Florida campuses. DeSantis’ directive on Tuesday piggybacks on blowback some Ivy League leaders have faced in response to how they’re handling antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses. The governor’s office said there has been an increase in inquir
Dylan Butler, 17, opened fire inside Perry High School in Iowa last Thursday as students returned from their Christmas break
Lexington Public Schools teacher under fire for inappropriately messaging students
Billionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman and several other business leaders are demanding Harvard University release the names of students whose organizations signed on to a letter blaming solely Israel for the deadly attacks by Hamas.
Parents and children at a western Montreal school say they’re pleased classes have resumed for the first time in nearly seven weeks. Around 800 schools in the province have been closed since a union representing around 40 per cent of Quebec teachers walked off the job Nov. 23, while other schools have been closed by a series of temporary strikes. (Jan. 9, 2024)
Stephen Griffin, 46, of Houston, allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student in the science class he taught at Memorial High School.
At his annual State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Florida will welcome Jewish students who want to transfer with “open arms” amid rising reports of antisemitism on college campuses. DeSantis, who chartered flights from Israel to rescue Floridians amid the country’s war with Hamas, said Florida has “stood up” to…
The raise does not end the divide over pay between the faculty union and CSU, a dispute that had reached an apex in recent weeks, with one-day strikes at four campuses in early December.
Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman, who joined other Harvard graduates in successfully calling for the university's president Claudine Gay to resign, is pressing forward with his efforts to reshape the Ivy League school's governance by backing a bid by four dissident alumni to join its board of overseers. The development represents a new challenge to the board, whose 30 members are typically nominated by the university's alumni association. Ackman's endorsement of the four write-in board candidates echoes his playbook as an activist shareholder, pursuing board seats at companies to push for changes.
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
The Montreal-born athlete, 29, rocked a purple and pink bathing suit as she soaked up some beach-side sun.
Touchdown for Jimmy Kimmel. NFL loudmouth/noted conspiracy theorist Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show for the remainder of the current football season, the host announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Jets quarterback linked Kimmel to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, causing a huge headache for ESPN parent Disney (which also …
Mark Epstein says he believes his brother was murdered by one of his wealthy and powerful friends The post Jeffrey Epstein Shunned Donald Trump ‘When He Realized He Was a Crook,’ Disgraced Financier’s Brother Tells Piers Morgan | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
With Western attention turning towards elections in Britain and America, the war in Ukraine is drifting away from the front pages. While many in the West have written the conflict off as a stalemate, the Kremlin has not. There are now rumblings in Moscow that a decisive offensive to turn the tides of the war squarely in Russia’s favour may soon be underway.
Troops told The New York Times that Russia's exploding drones were forcing Ukrainian soldiers to move on foot and abandon vehicles.
Virginia Giuffre previously alleged she had sex with the Duke of York three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island
The actress took to Instagram with pictures of her sexy vacation wardrobe
C-SPANJust moments after Hunter Biden exited a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) whipped out several blown-up nude images—albeit censored ones—of the first son to show the room. “Democrats should not be offended by pictures that black out…” she said before being interrupted. “They should be offended by actual human trafficking,” she added, before being cut off by Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) objections to the “pornographic” images being shown. “This
The former president has been attacking his primary propaganda arm ahead of his live town hall event on the network Wednesday night