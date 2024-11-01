Masisi concedes defeat in Botswana's presidential election

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the 2024 elections in the country.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday conceded defeat after preliminary results showed his ruling Botswana Democratic party lost its parliamentary majority in this week's election.

"I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election," the 63-year-old told reporters at a press conference.

Preliminary results from Wednesday's poll showed three opposition parties had together amassed at least 31 of 61 seats in the national legislature.

The Independent Electoral Commission is expected laer on Friday to confirm the results which will terminate the BDF's rule over the country since its independence from Britain in 1966.

More than one million people from a population of 2.6 million were registered to vote on Wednesday. Main concerns highlighted in the prelude to the poll ranged from unemployment to mismanagement in Masisi's first term.

"Opposition parties have garnered more than half of the parliamentary seats," the independent Mmegi newspaper wrote on Facebook.

"This means ruling Botswana Democratic Party has now officially lost state power."

Change

The left-leaning opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) had already secured more than 24 seats, party official Mike Keakopa told the French news agency AFP.

He said it was aiming to reach 31 seats to become the outright winner and hand the presidency to its leader Duma Boko.

The two other opposition parties, the Botswana Congress Party and Botswana Patriotic Front, had taken around a dozen seats together.



