Mask mandate returning to N.L. health facilities as respiratory illnesses spike

A mask mandate is returning to health-care facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to an internal memo obtained by CBC News.

The mandate will take effect on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and will require everyone to wear masks in clinical areas, as well as inpatient, ambulatory care settings and long-term care facilities.

According to the memo, a clinical area is considered "anywhere a client is receiving care," including nursing stations.

"This requirement will be reevaluated based on changing epidemiology as we advance, with an anticipated end date of March 31, 2025," the memo reads.

The move comes as health-care facilities in the province deal with a rise in respiratory illnesses.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past week, according to the latest update published by the health department on Friday. One is in critical care.

The Health Department also tracks the number of people who call health-line services with influenza-like illnesses, which has consistently hovered around 200 people each week throughout October.

This is the first provincewide mask mandate since February, when health-care facilities brought in a similar requirement to combat rising cases of respiratory illnesses.

