Masked man fires gun inside bank, narrowly missing teller, and flees with $31,000

Authorities are searching for a masked bandit who shot at a bank teller in Lake Forest before making off with $31,000.

The man entered a Chase Bank branch around noon Thursday, reached over the counter and fired a round in the direction of the teller's feet, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The bullet did not strike the teller.

Read more: Security guard for Chase helped plan a $200,000 armed heist in Palmdale, authorities say

The suspect fled the bank, near the intersection of Portola and Bake parkways, before deputies arrived. Sheriff's officials described him as being between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He wore a camouflage print bucket hat, a black mask that covered his entire face, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, gloves and was armed with a silver revolver, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies searched the surrounding neighborhood using a patrol helicopter and K-9 units, but could not find the man. Authorities collected several items from a trail near the bank that they say may be connected to the robbery. Officials did not specify what potential evidence was found.

Read more: Boring burglar tunnels into California gun store, steals $40,000 in merchandise

Foothill Ranch Elementary School, located nearby, was temporarily placed on lockdown as deputies combed the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000 or leave an anonymous tip at (855) 847-6227.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.