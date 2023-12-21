The Masked Sin ger US season 10 crowns winner

Fox

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow.

The tenth series of The Masked Singer US has finally come to an end, unveiling the identities of the final contestants and crowning the winner.

In yesterday's (December 20) finale, Sea Queen, Gazelle, Cow, and Donut battled it out for the 'Golden Mask' trophy, with Cow ultimately crowned the winner.

Sea Queen – otherwise known as singer Macy Gray – and Gazelle – AKA Pretty Little Liars star Janelle Parish – were the first finalists to be unmasked, coming in joint third.

Cow and Donut then went head-to-head in front of the judging panel in a bid to take the top title.

Fox

Related: Nicole Scherzinger debuts pixie cut hair transformation

Following an emotional rendition of 'Drift Away' by Dobie Gray, Donut took the second place spot and was revealed to be country singer John Schneider.

But the all-important reveal came with Cow's unmasking as the eventual champion, after they secured the win with a performance of Rhianna's 'Take a Bow'.

Judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Cow's identity correctly, so there were smiles all around when Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo was revealed to be the star behind the mask.

Fox

Related: The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special confirms characters

This marks Ne-Yo's second unmasking, as he previously secured second place on the UK version of the show in 2021, just missing out on the top spot to JLS star Aston Merrygold.

Explaining why he decided to do the UK version first, he told Entertainment Weekly: "I felt like on the American version, I would get caught quicker. People would recognize my voice a little faster.

"So I did the U.K. version thinking that I had a better shot at winning, and it turns out I didn't win and I was second runner-up, but that was fine. That was totally fine. I had a ball with it. And the same thing with this one. I had so much fun.

"Even if I hadn't won, I still would've just totally enjoyed the experience. I never thought that one of my most fun stage performances would be with me dressed up as a female cow of all things. I never would've imagined that."

Story continues

The Masked Singer US airs on Fox.



You Might Also Like