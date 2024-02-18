Danny Jones won The Masked Singer 2024. (ITV1)

What Did You Miss?

Danny Jones was crowned the winner of this year's The Masked Singer UK on Saturday evening, following the unmasking of fellow finalists Lemar Obika and Alex Brooker.

In his post-victory interview on stage, the McFly vocalist/guitarist admitted to presenter Joel Dommett and the panel (Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Rob Brydon) that competing in the series had altered the quality of his voice.

He seemed pretty ecstatic about it, too.

The popstar wowed the crowd beneath the Piranha outfit. (ITV1/Bandicoot TV)

What, how and why?

"I've had the most amazing time," beamed Jones through a window in his Piranha costume. "I can escape behind here and just be Piranha and sing these songs, you know.

"I've learnt so much, I'm able to sing higher now just from being on this show. I've gone up a whole tone, it's amazing! I am so happy, thank you for making me the champ."

Across five studio albums with the pop band McFly, he's sang on countless tracks including 'Is This Still Love' and 'Five Colours in Her Hair', while also releasing a solo EP back in 2019.

McFly's Danny and Harry Judd on stage at the Royal Variety Performance 2023. (ITV1/Lifted Entertainment)

What else happened on The Masked Singer UK?

After being unveiled as the singer behind Bigfoot, The Last Leg co-host Brooker confessed he specifically requested "something cuddly and cute that my kids are gonna love" from the costume department.

"I love the character, I love Bigfoot. I'm really gonna miss him," he added.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV and ITVX.

