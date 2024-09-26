“The Masked Singer ”Season 12 Reveals: See All the Celebrities Who Were Unmasked

Here's a guide to which celebrities were unmasked on 'The Masked Singer' season 12 — and who's still in the competition

Michael Becker/FOX (3)

The Masked Singer's latest season kicked off Sept. 25 with the usual cast of colorful (literally!) characters, sharing clues about themselves before performing a song incognito in an attempt to get the judges to guess who could be under the elaborate costumes.

The show, which is hosted by Nick Cannon, is judged by Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, all of whom draw on their knowledge of pop culture and the masked singers' performances to try to discover the celebs on stage.

See which celebrity has been revealed each week, and find out just how close the judges got to guessing their identities before the masks came off.

Woodpecker

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: As a "baddie" who's friends with Beyoncé, judges thought Woodpecker could be Cardi B, Keke Palmer or Willow Smith.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Ship

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: With a connection to Jewel and a history of "massive hits," judges guessed Enya, Cyndi Lauper or Sarah McLachlan.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Showbird

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Based on the clues about being in a blockbuster movie and being a "tomboy" growing up, judges guessed Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson and Kerry Washington.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Buffalo

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Joined by two more Buffaloes during his performance, this masked singer had judges speculating it was B2K, Earth, Wind & Fire and and the non-Nick Lachey members of 98 Degrees.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Chess Piece

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Speculation will begin when they perform in Week 2.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Goo

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Speculation will begin when they perform in Week 2.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Dust Bunny

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Speculation will begin when they perform in Week 2.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Bluebell

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Speculation will begin when they perform in Week 2.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Strawberry Shortcake

Michael Becker / FOX

Who is under the mask: Speculation will begin when they perform in Week 2.

Competition status: Still in the competition.

Leaf Sheep: John Elway

Michael Becker/FOX; Jim Spellman/Getty

Who is under the mask: The judges correctly guessed that John Elway was under the mask.

Competition status: Eliminated, week 1.

Read the original article on People.