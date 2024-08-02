Mason community rallies around hometown hero Carson Foster at watch party

Associated Press

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The summer has been flush with opportunities for American 400-meter champion Kendall Ellis. Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away. Ellis won the semifinal, then won the final, along with the Olympic trip that goes with it.