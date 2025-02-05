Mason Gooding Says Ghostface Is ‘The Most Brutal He’s Been’ in ‘Scream 7’: There Was a Prosthetic ‘That Actually Turned My Stomach Over’

“Scream 7” star Mason Gooding says with Kevin Williamson at the helm, who wrote the original 1996 movie-centric slasher, franchise villain Ghostface is “the most brutal he’s been” in the seventh installment.

“It feels like an amplification of what’s came before, and there’s no better indication of that than Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original, coming back now to direct,” Gooding told me Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of “Heart Eyes.” “I think that Ghostface is absolutely the most brutal he’s been. I don’t want to spoil anything, but there’s some stuff that they do to the human body that I feel like Kevin is breaking new ground with.”

Gooding described “Scream 7” as “gross, but in a good way,” highlighting the efforts of the practical effects team.

“There was a prosthetic that sat in the makeup trailer that actually turned my stomach over,” Gooding said. “You’ll know what I’m talking about when you see it, but it’s incredible stuff. They really have an incredible effects team over there and they’re working overtime.”

Gooding said he was most excited to work with original “Scream” starlet Neve Campbell in the upcoming sequel after not getting a “great opportunity” to work with her on “Scream 5.”

“I get to work with Neve [in ‘Scream 7’], who I didn’t get a great opportunity to see and talk to on a personal level [on ‘Scream 5’],” Gooding explained. “So in this case, even just getting to be around her feels like I’m getting part of that history and I feel better for it.”

In December, I exclusively reported that Gooding and Courteney Cox were returning for “Scream 7.” Campbell announced she was returning for “Scream 7” after she skipped the sixth film due to a salary dispute. Along with Campbell’s return, the film will mark Williamson’s first time directing a “Scream” movie. Williamson wrote the script for the first “Scream” in 1996. He came on board as director for the latest installment after Christopher Landon exited the project.

Jasmin Savoy Brown is also returning. Like Gooding, she appeared in the fifth and sixth installments of the franchise.

New cast members include Joel McHale, Isabel May, Mark Consuelos, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.

“Scream 7” is slated to release in theaters on Feb. 27, 2026. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film, which Spyglass Media is producing.

Williamson posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram Jan. 9 to mark the start of filming. “I’m not supposed to post about ‘Scream’ and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself,” Williamson wrote along with the picture. “What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!”

