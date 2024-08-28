Mason school board approves 3-year agreement with Mason Education Association
District: Former Mason Schools bus driver accused of endangering children
"It's my opinion that the internet in general has put many people in an automatic 'defense' mode."
A student at Rice University in Houston was found dead in her dorm room Monday in an apparent murder-suicide, sending the campus into a nearly two-hour lockdown as students concluded their first day of classes, according to police and university officials.
MONTREAL — A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith.
Exclusive: “I did not want to exist,” the former student told The Tribune, after false rumors spread around the school.
STORY: ::August 27, 2024::Sydney, Australia::Australia set to limit international student enrollments in a migration crackdown::Jason Clare/Australia education minister "Today I can announce that subject to the Bill passing the overall number of international students starting a course next year will be set at 270,000 this includes higher education courses and vocational education and training courses. And what this means is next year that there will be about the same number of international students starting a course here as there were before the pandemic, there'll be more in our universities and there will be fewer in our private vocational providers.""There's about 10% more international students in our universities today than before the pandemic and about 50% more in our private vocational and training providers. Students are back but so are the shocks - people that are seeking to exploit this industry to make a quick buck and we are implementing a number of reforms to tackle that."The decision follows a raft of actions since last year to end COVID-era concessions for foreign students and workers in Australia that helped businesses recruit staff locally while strict border controls kept overseas workers out.The reforms are designed to make the international student sector better and fairer, and this will set it up on a more sustainable footing going forward, Clare said.International education is one of Australia's largest export industries and was worth A$36.4 billion ($24.7 billion) to the economy in the 2022-2023 financial year. The record migration - driven by students from India, China and Philippines - has expanded labour supply and restrained wage pressures, but it exacerbated an already tight housing market.
A young child in Woodstock will be given access to school bus transportation after being denied last year.Jennie Groff's six-year-old son Sawyer has Type-1 diabetes, and she asked the school district last year if he could ride a school bus. The single mother said she does not have a car, and walking the 1.7 kilometres to school would exhaust the child and make learning difficult. But a clerk with the Woodstock Education Centre denied the request, because the family lives closer than the 2.4-kilo
Some parents and students in the district say they worry that LGBTQ kids will face hate or bigotry under the new policies.
In a new survey from TD Bank, nearly half of Canadian students say they are unable to adequately cover basic needs such as food and housing.
A man who spent last winter living with homeless people in downtown Halifax is teaming up with Dalhousie University to design unique micro-homes.Stephen Wilsack spent several months at the Grand Parade trying to support people who were living rough in the cold.With the help of Dalhousie's architecture department, he's now created a design for a unique micro-home he thinks will protect those without a place to stay better than a tent."It is a structure that has a feeling," Wilsack said. "Even tho
Some students attending the University of Calgary this year will be staying at the Aloft hotel because residence is at capacity, a university official said.About 50 rooms at the nearby hotel were leased by the U of C to accommodate students who weren't able to secure a spot in residence. An additional 89 students are still on a wait list for housing."We were able to help out a few more students through that process," Shane Royal, senior director of ancillary services at the university, told CBC
The new form was supposed to be easier. It wasn’t.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Tuesday it would limit the enrolment number of new international students to 270,000 for 2025, as the government looks to rein in record migration that has contributed to a spike in home rental prices. The decision follows a raft of actions since last year to end COVID-era concessions for foreign students and workers in Australia that helped businesses recruit staff locally while strict border controls kept overseas workers out. "There's about 10% more international students in our universities today than before the pandemic, and about 50% more in our private vocational and training providers," Education Minister Jason Clare told a press conference.
"There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened," Moore recalled of the reception to the 2003 film.
Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.
The gymnast posted a few swimsuit pics on social media following her medal controversy at the Olympics — and she's got that golden glow
Later in Detroit, Trump blamed Vice Preisdent Kamal Harris, his Democratic rival for the White House, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal. Citing an unnamed source, NPR reported that when a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staffers from filming and photographing in an area where servicemembers are buried, the Trump staff "verbally abused and pushed the official aside."
The Texas lawmaker trolled the former president over the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.