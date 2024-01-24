Mass. 2025 budget calls for closing this Mass. prison

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit resigned Wednesday after he could be heard in a leaked recording offering a job and asking U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to name a price that would keep her out of politics. DeWit's departure shakes up the Republican Party in a battleground state that will feature prominently in the battle for control of the White House and the U.S. Senate in the November election. At the time of the recording last March, Lake was waging an unsuccessf