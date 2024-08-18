Mass. beach braces for Ernesto as state plans sand reinforcement
Many locals were hopeful that Ernesto would remain offshore, particularly after last spring's storms battered the beachfront community.
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
Folks across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will need to pay close attention to the weather Sunday, with a severe storm threat that includes a tornado chance for some locales in all three provinces
Stay alert through the overnight hours for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.
I've always wondered about the "sky people"...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a
Potent setup is bring severe weather into the Prairies on Sunday with very large hail and the risk of tornadoes as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet provides more details.
The tropical storm continues to move slowly northward towards Canadian waters after making landfall in Bermuda on Saturday
Environment Canada posted their latest track of Hurricane Ernesto on social media on Sunday morning. (ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre/X)Hurricane Ernesto is expected to bring rain and some wind to southeastern Newfoundland, according to Environment Canada's Sunday morning update.The department says Ernesto will be transitioning into a post-tropical storm as it passes south of the Avalon Peninsula late Monday."It may pass close enough, however, to bring some rain and wind to portions of the Avalon
Tropical Storm Ernesto is headed to Canada on Sunday one day after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane and with "dangerous beach conditions" along the U.S. East Coast through early this week.
The US and European Union should step up production of affordable electric vehicles to justify their tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing's top envoy in South Africa said, speaking ahead of a major China-Africa summit where green energy is expected to be high on the agenda. Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said at a climate change event in Pretoria on Thursday that China - a leader in EV technology, solar energy and other new energy products - had played a big role in cutting harmful carbon emissions. In 2
ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.