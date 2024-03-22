Mass. brush fire burns underneath large power lines

CBC

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged in an unprovoked attack against a senior at a SkyTrain station earlier this month. Transit police say a 70-year-old man was waiting on the platform at Granville Station on the afternoon of March 11 when he heard yelling behind him, but didn't respond. As a train approached, someone pushed the senior, who fell headfirst into the train. Several passengers intervened, police said, blocking the suspect from the victim, who lay on