‘Mass casualty event’ after gas explosion at hotel in Fort Worth

An explosion seemingly caused by a gas leak at a hotel in the Texas city of Fort Worth has injured as many as 21 people.

Fort Worth Police Department said that they were dealing with a “major incident” following the Monday explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the city’s downtown area and advised people to stay away from the scene.

One person who was reported missing was eventually found safe, according to officials. One patient is critically injured and two are seriously injured, reported CBS Texas.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek, said that a preliminary investigation suggested it was “some sort of gas leak” but added that it was unclear if the smell of gas at the scene was caused by the explosion or was what caused it.

Crews are investigating whether the explosion took place in a restaurant inside the hotel where construction is being carried out.

“We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area. PIOs are on scene,” the police department earlier wrote on X/Twitter.

Officials survey an area near the Sandman Signature hotel following an explosion (AP)

News station Fox 4 KDFW showed pictures that it had been sent showing the windows of the bottom floor of the hotel completely blown out and debris in a car park.

The station also reported that some witnesses reported smelling natural gas at the scene of the explosion.

“The #FWFD (along with multiple other emergency responders) is on scene of a major incident in downtown #FortWorth. PLEASE avoid this area. We will provide updated information as it becomes available,” the city’s fire department stated on X.

Fort Worth Police stated that a family reunification area was being set up at the city’s Sundance Square.

“God be with the people affected and the first responders,” wrote Republican congressman Chip Roy on X.

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker also commented on the explosion on X.

A damaged vehicle is seen in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature hotel following an explosion (AP)

“There has been an explosion incident in downtown Fort Worth this afternoon, and every Fort Worth emergency response agency is on hand responding. We will provide more information as available. My heart and prayers are with those who were injured as we continue managing response.”

Story continues

The Sandman Hotel is a 245-room hotel that was completed in 1920, according to the property’s website.

It was originally built for William Thomas Waggoner, owner of the Waggoner Ranch, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Sandman Hotel Group is owned by Northland Properties, a Canadian company.